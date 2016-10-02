TERROR ATTACK ON ARMY CAMP IN BARAMULLA

SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Sunday night carried out a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack on an Army camp located on the outskirts of Baramulla town, less than a week after the Indian special forces smashed seven terror launch pads during a surgical strike across the line of control.

The spokesman for Srinagar-based XV corps Col Rajesh Kalia said terrorists fired at an Army camp at Jabanzpora in Baramulla and the firing was still on.

The camp is located 54 km from here.

Official sources said firing was reported at 46 battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and terrorists were believed to have entered the establishment through the adjacent BSF camp. Sources said there was some firing from adjacent houses located near the camp. The attack comes following intelligence inputs about possible terrorist attacks on security installations in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on September 29.

Sunday’s strike comes exactly a fortnight after terrorists struck at Army brigade headquarters at Uri, 102 km from here killing 19 soldiers.