Terror alert fails to dampen New Year festivities in state

CALANGUTE: Ignoring the intelligence inputs about terror threat, lakhs of Indian tourists rang in the New Year along the Calangute beach belt on Saturday midnight.

Traffic cell personnel were on their toes due to heavy traffic jams while temporary parking areas were packed to capacity. Calangute traffic cell had deployed 210 personnel to man traffic along the beach belt. Many buses and mini buses brought in low-budget tourists from neighbouring states, thereby swelling the traffic flow. This is the largest crowd ever seen at Calangute, said traffic PI Salim Sheikh. Lakhs of tourists were seen at the Calangute beach who consumed alcohol and littered the beach with bottles and garbage while enjoying the New Year eve on Saturday night.

Many tourists continued their Goa sojourn on Sunday making merry along the beach belt with heavy vehicles parked near St Alex Church.

Reliable police sources said that there was a terror threat to Goa and Pune as such high-level meeting was held on Saturday evening. Higher police officials also visited Calangute to prevent lapses.

The traffic cell conducted surprise checks on vehicles having tinted glasses. Traffic cell personnel from Mapusa, Panaji, Anjuna, Bicholim, Ponda and Calangute police stations and four traffic PIs regulated traffic flow in Calangute.

Traffic PI Salim Sheikh said that parking slots were packed by 4 in the evening. At temporary parking spot near St Alex church, more than 300 buses and traveler tempos were parked. Temporary parking at Baga in Shani property was also packed to capacity. As per sources in Calangute traffic cell, though Arpora bridge work is yet to be completed, the situation was under control with there being no major mishap reported.

In Candolim, it was bit less crowded compared to Calangute and Baga. Vehicles especially two-wheelers that were haphazardly parked and blocked other vehicles were compounded by traffic cops. Movable carts selling ice cream and roadside food stalls added to the traffic problem.