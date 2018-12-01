Tension in Marcaim over Navdurga temple on eve of jatrotsav

NT NETWORK

PONDA

A petition filed in the district sessions court at Ponda by the Marcaim Navdurga temple mahazans alleging damages to the temple material by locals and demanding seizure of all the customary items including the Rath used during jatrotsav has led to a tense situation in the village on the eve of the jatrotsav.

With a possibility of a law and order situation occurring, heavy police force has been deployed in the temple premises.

The mahazans have filed a petition in the court against the locals alleging damages to the temple material by the locals or members of the pratishthan. The petition mentions that articles or material of the temple is not present in its customary premises and members of the pratishthan have damaged them. The mahazans have also filed a police complaint regarding the same, but no FIR has been registered.

The petition was heard by the court on Friday evening wherein the court has ordered the bailiff to take an inventory of all the articles, which have been shifted out and other allied material which has been damaged, in the safe custody and store it in customary premises until temporary injunction is decided. The court has also asked the bailiff to hand over keys of the safe custody to the court by Saturday 2.30 pm.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court appointed an official to inspect the allegations levelled by the mahazans and has ordered him to file a report by Saturday afternoon.

Based on the report, hearing will proceed in the evening, said Adv Vivek Dandekar, who is defending the villagers.

The seven-day annual jatrotsav of the Navdurga temple has already started since the last week and the main event of jatra or fair is scheduled to be held on

Saturday, while the rathotsav will be held on Sunday.

With this new clash between the pratishthan and mahazans, villagers are anxious about the order of the court and the situation in the village has become tense. Considering this, heavy police force has been deployed in the temple premises.

It may be recalled that tension was witnessed in the Navdurga temple in November 2016 during the last day of the annual jatrotsav. Locals had clashed with the mahazans over the traditional jatrotsav rituals of the deity. During the clash, the mahazans had abandoned the palanquin and ran away to save their lives when hundreds of irked locals tried to assault them after alleging that the mahazans had not followed the traditional rituals of the jatrotsav. The tension that had erupted in the evening had prevailed till midnight and was later defused after Collector’s assurance to give a positive report about the jatrotsav.

Following this, the jatrotsav of last year (2017) was held peacefully and mahazans had avoided visiting the temple during the jatrotsav.