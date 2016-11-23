Tension at Marcaim temple over performance of rituals

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Tension erupted at the Marcaim Navdurga temple during the temple fair programme (jatrotsav) on Wednesday when irked locals tried to beat the mahazans alleging that they did not follow the traditional rituals during the programme.

The situation was later brought under control with heavy police force being deployed on the spot. South Goa Collector Swapnil Naik, Additional Collector Damodar Morajkar, Superintendent of Police Shekhar Prabhudesai, Deputy Superintendent Sunita Sawant, police inspector Sudesh Naik and joint mamlatdar Abhir Hede rushed to the spot and tried to sort out the issue. However, tension prevailed in the temple premises till late Wednesday night.

According to the locals, after the following the court order, the locals had taken charge of all the rituals of the temple jatrotsav, which began on November 17. All the rituals were followed as per the traditional method and in discussion with the mahazans.

However, the mahazans did not follow the traditional procedure during the final rituals on Wednesday.

As per the final rituals, the deity is taken round the temple in a chariot (rath pradakshina) after which the deity is brought back into the temple in a palanquin, which is used annually during the programme. However, the mahazans did not follow the ritual properly and tried to force the locals to use a different palanquin to take the deity back into the temple. Seeing the locals not yielding, the mahazans took the temple rounds with the empty palanquin. This irked the locals, who tried to stop the mahazans resulting in a chaotic situation at the temple with a mob of locals running behind the mahazans to attack them.

The panicked mahazans took shelter in the temple office with the help of police personnel present there. Around 15 mahazans were present at the temple during the incident. While the mahazans were protected by the police, other officials present there tried to sort out the situation by engaging the locals in a dialogue.

The locals demanded that the mahazans should accept their mistake in front of the deity and take the deity in the temple in the traditional palanquin, which was left outside the temple during the ruckus. The locals later presented a letter to the Collector narrating the incident and also mentioned about their demand. The locals have demanded that the mahazans should apologise for not following the rituals and also assure that they do not repeat the mistake.