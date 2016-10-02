Tension at Mangueshi after work on ‘illegal’ project resumes

PONDA: Tense moments were witnessed in Mangueshi on Sunday after locals took law into their hands over issue of an alleged illegal construction and damaged two parked cars near the project site. The villagers got infuriated by the fact that the developer resumed the work on the mega project on Sunday.

Ponda police booked 30 women and other locals for unlawful assembly, trespass and damaging property.

According to sources, as soon as the people from the locality came to know that the work on the project was taken up again, they held a meeting and decided to stop the work. Around 40 people gathered at the construction site and allegedly vandalised cars parked nearby and chased away the developer.

According to locals, on last Sunday, they had stopped the ‘illegal’ work and moved out the bouncers appointed by the developer at the construction site.

The matter is sub judice and the hearing is fixed on October 3. Locals are against the illegal work and will oppose it till the project is scrapped, said Veling-Priol-Cuncoliem sarpanch Damodar Naik.

Meanwhile, the developer has registered a complaint against 30 women and other locals for trespassing and damaging the property. In the complaint, it is mentioned that his two cars were damaged by 40 locals by trespassing into his property.