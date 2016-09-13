Tension at Cutbona over soil testing for Rs 47-crore jetty upgradation

VELIM: Five months after the foundation stone was laid for Rs 47-crore upgradation of the Cutbona jetty, the work of soil testing, that was being undertaken, ran into rough weather with the fishermen stopping it on Tuesday while reiterating the demand that training wall at the mouth of the river be built first.

The jetty witnessed some tense moments after the locals along with traditional fishermen and boat owners stopped the soil testing. stating that the work is being carried out illegally – without permission from the village panchayat.

The police force had to be rushed in to prevent any law and order situation as the locals demanded that the authorities stop the soil testing work.

President of Cutbona Boat Owners Association Savio D’Silva informed that the soil testing team had come on Monday, and quietly began soil testing without the knowledge of anybody, however, once the news spread, the locals along with traditional fishermen assembled at the jetty and asked the team members to stop the work.

He said that the villagers have passed resolutions over withdrawal of NOCs for the ongoing development of the jetty, and hence the work being carried out is illegal.

He said that the Fisheries Minister Avertano Furtado and local MLA Benjamin Silva have assured that the work will be carried out as per the wishes of the people.

He said that the unanimous demand was that the training wall at the mouth of the river be built first as time and again there have only been assurances but no action.

The government has laid the foundation stone for development of the Cutbona jetty, using the central assistance, at a cost of Rs 29.36 crore, and the development works include construction of fish landing and approach jetties at an approximate cost of Rs 9.81crore, anti-sea erosion wall, which is likely to cost Rs 16.40 crore, alongwith navigational aids, improvement of existing approach roads, improvement of power and water supplies, and toilet block.