Tense moments at Pirla-Sanguem after raid on illegal stone quarry

Tension prevailed at Pirla-Sanguem after mines department officials conducted a raid at an illegal stone quarry and seized trucks and JCBs.

Over 70 locals assembled at Pirla including MLA of Sanguem Prasad Gaunkar and sought information regarding the case. The locals got agitated as one of the officials allegedly behaved in a rude manner with the MLA. Quepem police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

The locals demanded an apology from the official. The incident took place at around 1 p.m on Wednesday when mines department officials conducted the raid. It is learnt that the trucks were engaged in transporting alleged illegal material from the site.

Quepem police team visited the site and tried to pacify the people. Later several locals along with the MLA and mines department officers went to Quepem police station and met senior police officer.

As per information, the issue was discussed at the police station and MLA Prasad Gaunkar made a written complaint against the officer who allegedly behaved rudely with him. Quepem police said that they will look into the complaint. A senior officer of the mines department, who had accompanied the raiding party, is also learnt to have spoken to the MLA at the Quepem police station.

Meanwhile, Quepem police said that as requested by mines department a police guard has been posted at Pirla where seized trucks have been kept.

Police also said that no offence has been registered and further investigation is in progress.