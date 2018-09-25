Tense moments at Curti after truck arrives with STP-related machinery

PONDA: Tense moments were witnessed at Curti housing board colony after locals restrained a truck driver on Monday evening. The truck was carrying heavy machinery related to sewage treatment plant. The locals gheraoed the truck driver and questioned how he entered in a restricted zone.

As per the information, the truck had brought two machines and they were being unloaded near the site where the sewage plant has been proposed. As soon as locals learnt about it, they gathered in large numbers at the site and restrained the truck driver from unloading the machinery. One machine was already taken out of the truck.

The locals questioned the entry of the heavy vehicle into the restricted area and called traffic police and made them issue a challan to the truck driver.

Sensing further trouble, the truck driver tried to leave the spot with the machinery, but the locals did not allow him. There were heated exchanges between the locals, driver and the cleaner of the truck.

The driver urged the villagers to let him go along with the machinery or else let him unload the machinery at the site.

Later police intervened and the tipper truck was allowed to leave the spot with the machinery. Sarpanch Satan Fernandes and other panch members too rushed to the site. It may be recalled that the locals of Curti have been opposing the STP in the housing board colony considering it has been proposed in the residential area.

As part of their opposition, the locals had moved a resolution in the gram sabha demanding revocation of the NOC granted for the STP in the village and had also stopped pipe laying work of the plant in the month of January.

Considering the stiff opposition, the panchayat had ordered Sewerage and Infrastructural Development Corporation of Goa (SIDCGL) to stop all the work related to the STP in the month of June. After that no activity related to STP was witnessed at the site. But, on Monday, a truck entering the STP site with loaded machinery made it clear that the work related to STP was set to resume, the locals said, adding, it appears that the panchayat’s order has

been taken for granted by SIDCGL.