Tense moments as Pernem police arrest two

Mapusa: Pernem police arrested two youths for allegedly wrongfully restraining Deputy Chief Minister Babu Azgaonkar at Dhargal which triggered tension at Pernem police station as around 200 members of Revolutionary Goans gathered to protest against arrest of their members.

According to information available, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when a few members of Revolutionary Goans allegedly questioned Azgaonkar over conducting campaign meeting at Dhargal despite the Chief Minister asking not to hold mass public gatherings.

After finishing the meeting, the youths questioned Azgaonkar and were supposedly recording videos, to which supporters of the minister allegedly took objection and police was informed who then detained two youths.

Acting on a complaint, the Pernem police registered the offence under sections 145, 147, 341, 325, 188, 506(ii) read with 149 of Indian Penal Code and section 127 of People’s Act against both the youth and arrested them.

Following which, the members of Revolutionary Goans led by their leader Manoj Parab gathered outside the police station and protested against the arrest of their members. Parab and other members demanded action against the Deputy Chief Minister and warned to continue to protest if offence was not registered. A counter complaint was supposed to be filed against Deputy Chief Minister over the incident, it was learnt.