Ten-day exchange programme with Swedish students concludes at Chowgule College

NT KURIOCITY

Parvatibai Chowgule College of Arts and Science hosted a farewell for Swedish students of Tullinge Gymnasium and Bromma Gymnasium, Sweden who were on a ten-day visit under the Annual Student Exchange Programme. This year 18 students from Sweden along with faculty arrived in Goa. They were welcomed for a home stay with families of students of Chowgule College and its faculty.

The exchange programme focussed on the cultural and academic interactions between Chowgule students and Swedish students. The Swedish students were taken on various field trips to temples, churches, beaches, hinterland, etc. Special sessions were also conducted for them in various subjects taught at Chowgule College.

Commenting on the programme, one of the Swedish exchange students Max said: “Staying with the host family and experiences with the Goan people were the best moments of the programme.” The students also undertook various projects during their short stay in Goa which included projects like sustainable development and ethno-botanical medicines.

“We were also eager to know about the impact of demonetisation on Indians,” said students Mathilda and Axel. “The most memorable experience of the trip was a visit to Gaodongri where our students interacted with local villagers to learn how their families coped with living away from the city life,” said principal, Bromma Gymnasium.

On the last day of the exchange programme Swedish students performed one of their traditional dances and gave a presentation on their cultural heritage thus emphasising the goals of such exchange programmes which help foster a greater understanding between cultures of different countries. As a part of this programme, students of Chowgule College will be visiting Sweden in April 2017.

