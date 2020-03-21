Temples close gates to devotees in Ponda

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Following the closure of Shree Kamakshi Temple at Shiroda for its devotees, almost all major temples from the taluka have closed their gates for devotees from Saturday which includes the Shree Manguesh Devasthan at Mangueshi as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

“Though temple gates are closed, daily rituals related to god/goddesses are being carried out as per routine. A temple priest and staff are being allowed into the temple to conduct the rituals” stated Shree Manguesh Devasthan committee secretary Sudin Ambe while speaking to this daily. Considering the guidelines issued by the government and the risk involved in handling public/devotees, the committee has decided to temporarily close the gate and bar people from entering the temple as a precautionary measure against Covid-19, Ambe added.

It should be noted that following the government guidelines, Shree Kamakshi Temple at Shiroda had closed its gates for its devotees from Thursday.