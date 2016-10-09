Monday , 10 October 2016
Telecom companies installing mobile towers on a war footing
Mobile tower being installed atop Varca panchayat ghar

Telecom companies installing mobile towers on a war footing

Posted by: nt October 10, 2016 in Goa News

 

NAVELIM: With the BRICS Summit fast approaching, telecom companies are working to install mobile towers on a war footing.  The companies are forced to install temporary towers at many places due to objection.

Temporary mobile towers are being installed in Benaulim, Orlim and Carmona while the work is going on a war footing at Varca to install a tower atop the panchayat ghar, with the gram sabha giving temporary permission for installing a tower only for the BRICS Summit.

Elsewhere, in Navelim, the villagers took strong exception to the diktat issued by the directorate of panchayats to the village panchayats to allow installation of mobile towers in the panchayat building premises.

