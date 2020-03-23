Teenager becomes UK’s youngest coronavirus fatality

IANS

London

An 18-year-old teenager has become the UK’s youngest coronavirus fatality, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 281, according to the National Health Services (NHS).

In a statement on Sunday, the NHS said that all those who died were in vulnerable groups including with underlying conditions, reports the Metro newspaper. Besides the fatalities, the UK has confirmed 5,683 confirmed cases.

The latest figures come despite pleas for more social distancing, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson had ordered pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants to close last week in an attempt to curb the spread of the killer virus.

Vulnerable people were being asked to isolate themselves for 12 weeks.

The Prime Minister said tougher measures would be introduced if people failed to heed warnings about social distancing.