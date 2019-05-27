Teenager arrested for assaulting Russian woman

Anjuna: The Anjuna police have arrested one Aspak Muzawar, aged 19 years, a resident of Nagoa and native of Solapur, Maharashtra, in connection with assault on a Russian woman. The incident had occurred at Arpora.

According to police, they had received a complaint from the victim stating that an unknown person had assaulted and abused her at Arpora. As per the complaint, the Russian woman was slapped on her face and hit on the neck by the accused.

On receipt of the complaint, the police conducted a search operation and arrested Muzawar and also seized a two-wheeler. Police have registered the case under Section 354D, 504, 323 of Indian Penal Code. Police sub-inspector Remedious D’Souza is investigating the case.