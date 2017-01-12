TechTrendz inaugurated at Damodar College

Shree Damodar College of Commerce and Economics’ department of computer science inaugurated its technical club TechTrendz: Exploring Technology. Chief guest for the occasion was founder and CEO, Androcid Media, Prajyot Mainkar. Present at the inaugural ceremony were management committee members Nitin Kunkolienker and Vinayak Angle.

Vice principal, Sanjay Dessai spoke about the need for technical clubs like TechTrendz where students learn beyond the classroom and remain updated about the rapidly changing technologies. First vice president, VidayVikas Mandal, Nitin Kunkolienkar shared his vision for BCA graduates to become innovators and entrepreneurs by taking advantage of the socio-economic changes such as the move towards a cashless economy and emerging technological innovations.

He also congratulated the computer science department for taking up the initiative starting such a club. A promotional video of TechTrendz that was scripted, shot, directed and produced by BCA students was launched by Mainkar.

Mainkar also delivered the first TechTalk of the club on mobile trends. He highlighted three potential areas of mobile applications: IoET (Internet of Every Thing), machine learning and cloud messaging to be tapped by forthcoming BCA graduates.

TechTrendz encompasses several activities under its banner:

BluePrints: Designing club

N-Coders: Coding club

TechWar: Debating club

The Mind Bloggers: The quiz club

TechTalk: Technical talks

DeadlyBeatz: DJ club

Noobs for Glory: Gaming club and

Spotlight: Movie editing and photography club

Besides honing students’ skills with input from experts, each club plans to organise college, state and national level competitive events.