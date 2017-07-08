Technical teams from Group C in Goa to visit stadiums and inspect facilities

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The technical teams from the countries in Group C of the FIFA U-17 World Cup arrived in Goa on Saturday to have a look at the grounds and check the facilities being made available to their teams, when the World Cup gets underway on October 6.

Members from Germany, Costa Rica, Guinea and Iran were received by Joint Director of Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) Bruno Coutinho at Dabolim airport.

The team members will be first taken to the Nehru stadium, Fatorda on Sunday morning for an inspection of the ground and facilities provided inside the stadium. “The members will be allowed to inspect the playing field and check the dressing rooms, the drugs room and other facilities available,” stated a member of SAG.

“From Fatorda they will be taken to Benaulim and Utorda – the two practise grounds. They will then be escorted to Tilak maidan , Vasco and will then move to the GMC stadium in Bambolim ,” added our sources.

“The members, after providing us with feedback are supposed to leave on Sunday evening,” concluded our sources.

It may be recalled here that Germany, Costa Rica , Iran and Guinea are in Group C that is to be hosted in Goa . Germany play Costa Rica in the first match on October 7 at 5 pm.