Tech Fest 16 held at Bogmalo

The launching of the India Chapter of Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) of USA by executive director Stephanie Sears was held during the 12th Edition of Tech Fest 16 Goa at Bogmalo recently. An MoU was inked between Indoor Air Quality Association of USA and Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) after launching the India Chapter of IAQA.

The function began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by inaugural speech by Prakash Naik, president ISHRAE Goa Chapter. The keynote address was delivered by Kunal, IAS, Power secretary, government of Goa. Donald Weekes from USA spoke on IAQ in Hospitality Sector. Nitin Deodhar and Barun Agarwal also spoke on the occassion.

Satyendra Mehra spoke on ACREX 2017 the annual event organised by ISHRAE. This year ACREX will have 300 exhibitors from India and abroad. There were product presentations from CAMFILL Air Filtration, Renson Ventilation, Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronics – China and Dessicant Rotors International.

There were table top products from Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronics, Maico Ventilation, Kelley India, Omicron Sensing, ALM Systems, Dr Air and K-Flex.

Senior officials from ISHRAE Vishal Kapoor, National president Elect, Diwakar Sawant, Regional Director and Kishnan were also present.

The function was assisted by students from Don Bosco College of Engineering and Padre Conceicao College of Engineering. The off stage arrangements were done by Mahesh Prabhu and Hemant Bhandare. The function was compered by Kirti Prabhu and the vote of thanks was proposed by Michael Martins, president Elect – ISHRAE Goa Chapter.

