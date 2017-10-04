Teams in Goa spend time at practice venues; logistics almost ready

NT NETWORK

BENAULIM/UTORDA/VASCO/BAMBOLIM

The four practice grounds prepared for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Goa were used by the teams in Group C- Germany, Costa Rica, Iran and Guinea – on the first official practice day on Wednesday.

Most teams attended practice on the time scheduled by FIFA. Costa Rica who was the last to arrive on Tuesday was at Vaddi ground, Benaulim at 9 am. Iran began their practice at Tilak madian, Vasco and Guinea were at the ground in Utorda. Germany, who was the first to land in Goa, used the GMC stadium in Bambolim.

With two days remaining for the tournament to kick off in Goa the Nehru stadium in Fatorda went through what could be called a dress rehearsal of the drills that accompany FIFA matches.

The ball boys were shown their respective places and were trained how to move around the field during play. Boys were shown how to move to collect the ball and where to throw the ball in case one was thrown out of play.

Volunteers were put through the drill of walking into the field along with officials and players. The sound season was tested and the match theme song was played and so were the FIFA match songs.

The players as well as public wash rooms were checked and found to be clean and the Fatorda stadium had a different look with the landscaping inside adding a different dimension to the stadium.

The Nehru stadium has been divided into zones which make movement easy for spectators as well as the participants and organisers. The parking areas were being demarcated and entry and exit to and from the stadium were being marked.

All liaison officers assigned to each team are camping with their teams and there was plenty of activity at the control room set up at the Nehru stadium. Movements of teams, facilities at training grounds, access with security at grounds were closely monitored through the day.

There was testing of the floodlights and fire safety measures were inspected. Security arrangements at the stadium were checked and later discussed. Additional forces were called for.