Teaching the meaning of ‘Goem Goemkar Goemkarponn’

Tiatrist Mariano Fernandes has written-directed and produced a tiatr ‘Goem Goemkar Goemkarponn’ this monsoon. In his tiatr he has introduced South Indian film actress Ester Noronha, as well as Englebert Rose and Alria Rose, children of renowned tiatr artistes, late Alfred Rose and Rita Rose. Speaking to NT BUZZ Mariano mentions about his upcoming tiatr and the message he wants to convey to Goans

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Mariano Fernandes has produced and directed his 16th tiatr ‘Goem Goemkar Goemkarponn’. Even though the title may predict that this tiatr is based on politics or political issues surrounding Goa, it is not. In fact it has no connection with politics at all; it is a family drama particularly for Goans.

‘Goem Goemkar Goemkarponn’ is a family drama purely for Goans advocating how they need to protect Goa. “Many Goans sons or daughters have settled abroad or are living out of Goa leaving their parents alone at home. This is a rising issue in Goa and I thought of writing a tiatr to caution the people of not having any Goan left in Goa, after a few years,” informs Mariano.

The tiatr is a story of parents who have two sons and a daughter. When the children grow up they decide to leave their family in Goa and foster their personal interests. They promise their parents that they will take them abroad too. This tiatr is about how the step to move abroad by the three children creates problems in maintaining the family relations and contributes to ruining Goa.

According to Mariano, Goans believe in the myth that if they move out of this state or country they will progress in life. He says: “We tend to forget that our self-interest can contribute in ruining our state. In a bid of earning more money, we leave our state where people yearn to live; and settle in metro cities or abroad. Untimely we are leaving our own state and giving others an opportunity to settle down in Goa.”

Mariano says that people leave the country not only to settle abroad but to become the citizen of that country. “Moreover people give up their Indian citizenship to gain the citizenship of another country. How is this going to help in protecting or saving Goa? In this way we are ruining our own state.”

Mariano opines that a person who wants to give up Indian citizenship should be given prior counselling. “The government is not concerned about Indians leaving their country. There are so many people who have given away their citizenship to settle abroad. I feel the counselling should be held for those who are planning to settle abroad, just like how counselling is given to student who misbehaves.”

Tiatrist Mariano further confirms that there are many people who have settled abroad are not bothered about their parents. He says: “Such children believe in managing their own life. They are not bothered of their parents who took care of them since their childhood.”

“We must understand that when the family is together, there is a lot of noise, social life and everything seems like a celebration. There is joy. But when there is no one in the house, there is silence. We must know how our parents will feel if we leave them alone in their house. It seems so silent and isolated for them without their lovable children. When you are leaving your old parents alone to make your career abroad, you must give a thought to how they will feel or how they will pass their time in your absence,” adds Mariano.

Through tiatr Mariano wants to convey a message to all the Goans not to leave their state. “If we leave our state, we are leaving our rights. In such cases, non- Goans or foreigners will settle in Goa. If this continues, Goa will have no Goans living here,” he conveys.

Citing an example, he mentions: “If Goans continue to leave Goa in search of a better job and earn more money, there won’t be any Goans left in Goa. To avoid such a condition of Goa, we must step back from settling out of Goa.”

Mariano mentions that ‘Goem Goemkar Goemkarponn’ is based on real story of a person he knows. There are 15 kaantaras and seven caants in this tiatr. “This is my 16th production and I wanted to do something new and different. Hence, in my cast I have introduced Ester Noronha who is a well known singer, dancer, and film actress in Konkani, Telugu and Kannada. Besides, she is currently venturing into Hindi, Tamil and Marathi film scene. I approached her to be a part of my tiatr after seeing her performance at the Carnival show in Vasco.”

Further, he is also introducing Englebert Rose and Alria Rose, children of late tiatr artistes Alfred Rose and Rita Rose. “Comedian Ben wasn’t well too; hence he was on break for a long time. I am happy that he has recovered and I have given him a role in my tiatr,” adds Mariano. Furthermore, the director himself is going to perform a lead role that he wants to keep suspense for his audience until the release of the tiatr.

Mariano says that Goans are the target audience for this tiatr. “I want every Goan to watch this tiatr so that they get to know what will be the face of Goa after few years when all the Goans will migrate to other parts of the country or abroad. I want them to see what is happening now and eventually, how we will ruin our beautiful state of Goa due to our individual self-interest,” says Mariano.

(Tiatr ‘Goem Goemkar Goemkarponn’ will be released on July 2 at Ravindra Bhavan, Sanquelim at 7.30 p.m.)