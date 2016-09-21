Teachers must strive to make education more interesting: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Teachers must strive to make education more interesting and approachable to the students, said Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar while inaugurating the 26th Biennial Conference of Asian Association for Biology Education (AABE) at the International Centre of Goa (ICG), Dona Paula on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parsekar congratulated the organisers and stressed on the importance of practical training along with regular curriculum in education.

“During our college days, education was rigid and a one-way process. In the current situation it needs to be more practicable,” he said, stating that such conferences act as milestones in the field of Biology and Science education. He also released an Abstract book of the conference.

The conference which is being held for the second time in Goa, is hosted by AABE in association with Vidya Prabodhini College of Commerce, Education, Computer and Management, Porvorim in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, Rayat Education Society, Satara, Shivaji Education Society, Amravati, Association of Teachers in Biological Science, India, St Ann’s College for Women, Hyderabad and Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar.

Dr Narendra Deshmukh, executive director of 26th AABE 2016 Goa Conference, president Niranku Khumbalkar, director Dr Dinesh Khedkar, convenor prof Suhas Godse and director ICG, Dona Paula Yatin Kakodkar were present on the dais. The three day conference ends on September 24 and includes presentation of research papers and guest lectures by eminent biologists in India.