Teacher-student language barrier major learning difficulty, finds NGO study

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Language barrier between teacher and students has been found to be the main cause of learning difficulty in schools particularly for students between Class V and VIII, a three-year study by Goa-based NGO ‘Sangath’ has revealed. The project ‘Beyond Boundaries’ aims to recognise learning problems in school children.

Project head Percy Cardozo said that on an average around 15 students in a class of 40 have some sort of learning difficulty, but not all are learning disabilities like dyslexia or ADD.

“Globally, between 5 and 15 per cent of students suffer from learning disabilities like dyslexia. In schools that we have introduced the programme here in Goa, we’ve seen that in a class of 40, there are between 12 and 15 students who have problems with learning, but not all have disabilities. Majority of them just find it difficult to communicate,” she said.

‘Beyond Boundaries’ was introduced to schools between the Class V and VIII in 2015, and within three years, teachers, headmistresses, school managements and parents in 25 government and government-aided schools in Salcete and Quepem have been trained.

The problem, Cardozo said, is that most of the students come from vernacular backgrounds and find it difficult to cope with Konkani and English. “Many of the children that have problems learning come from vernacular backgrounds. Most are also from low and under privileged homes. They’ve grown up with Kannada or other vernacular languages and find it difficult to cope with transition into English and Konkani,” she said.

Very often children with learning difficulties are mistaken for having learning disabilities and are sent to the Institute of Psychiatry and Health Behaviour (IPHB).

“Only those who are disabled are required to be certified and should go to IPHB but there are too many children who are being sent when the only problem they have is of communicating through the language,” said Cardozo.

To differentiate between a disability and a language barrier, Sangath has devised a special method for teachers, parents and school managements. “We have also managed to setup six resource rooms in schools in Salcete and five more are currently being facilitated.”

“In the three years since we started the programme we had first sensitised teachers, managements and parents to help them understand the problem. In the second year, we have shown them how to identify different disabilities and finally train teachers on how to engage with students and the need for them to change their attitude,” she said.