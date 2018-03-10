TDP In A State Of Flux

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA

ANDHRA Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has mostly stood with the NDA though he changed tracks in between. Naidu, who became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after Telangana was carved out of it, is known to be a statesman-par-excellence who put Hyderabad on the global map as the chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh between 1994–2004. A firm believer of corporate investments overtaking smalltime agriculture, Naidu was rendered helpless when he inherited a relatively agrarian state as Chief Minister of divided Andhra Pradesh in 2014. His fervent demand before the Centre has been special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The latest Union budget promised much to Andhra Pradesh; but in the end only flattered to deceive. It is natural that Naidu found Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s remark “safety fund could not be allocated to the states” is a tad insulting. Jaitley put the blame at the 14th Finance Commission’s doorstep which again cut no ice with Naidu. Though he pulled the two ministers out of the cabinet, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has preferred to go along with the NDA. That both the resignation letters were cleverly drafted, with politeness and courtesy written all over them, and that Naidu and the ministers have not blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reveals the Chief Minister is hopeful. Naidu is too seasoned a political customer to let go Andhra Pradesh’s share of the pie so easily. He is ambitious; and he wants votes. He also knows well that the people of Andhra Pradesh can change their minds overnight. The state BJP is targeting him for “neglecting” the Rayalaseema region for the sake of the “rich capital” Amaravati. The general perception is Naidu had lost power because of his Hyderabad obsession. Y S Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress is going all out attacking Naidu and Jagan’s diametrically opposite ideology, focused on poor farmers and labourers, must worry Naidu.