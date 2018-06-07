TCP panel raises concerns over ropeway project 

PANAJI: The town and country planning department’s conservation committee has raised concerns over the feasibility of the proposed ropeway project between Panaji and Reis Magos over the river Mandovi.

The panel headed by Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai, which met on Wednesday, expressed fears that the project could overshadow the famous Reis Magos Fort and further, a tower, which forms part of the ropeway project could harm the structural stability of the ancient fort.

The committee is not in favour of permissions to the ropeway as the directorate of archives and archaeology had earlier raised apprehensions about impact of vibrations from the ropeway road near the fort, which had been restored a few years back.

The government will consider the particular recommendation of the committee.

A related joint inspection by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, director of achieves and archaeology, and technical members of the conservation committee is also on the anvil.

The state tourism department has tied up with a private operator to provide this ropeway aimed at promoting adventure and high-end tourism in the state.

The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 157 crore.

The government will also prepare a state conservation policy for the heritage houses in the state. The policy will decide as to what type of architecture as well as colour would be used for the houses constructed in the conservation areas, in the future.

Furthermore, it will make provision for some incentives for the preservation of the existing heritage houses in the state.