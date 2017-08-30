TCP issues stop work order to Raheja project

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Senior town planner James Mathew on Wednesday said that his office has issued stop work order to M/s Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd’s construction project in Carmona until court decides on the issue.

A petition was filed earlier in the High Court of Bombay at Goa challenging the technical clearance given by the town and country planning (TCP) department and the construction licence given by the Carmona panchayat to M/s Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd.

“We have issued stop work orders to M/s Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd on Wednesday till the High Court decides on it,” confirmed Mathew, speaking to this daily.

The village panchayat of Carmona had also issued stop work order to the M/s Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd’s construction project in the last week and had suggested it to hold a site inspection on September 2 in the afternoon. The decision by the panchayat to issue the stop work order was taken after sarpanch Savita Mascarenhas held meeting after fresh letters were received by the Rahejas and the TCP.

The stop work order by the TCP has come as a positive sign for the locals opposing the Raheja housing project in Carmona. A few of the locals said that their battle for justice which they are fighting since the last two years is now on the right track.

It may be recalled that Carmona residents, under the banner of Carmona Village Social and Welfare Forum, had held morchas in the office of the TCP demanding cancellation of the licence granted to Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd alleging that the project was not as per the rules and regulations. Since the last two years, agitations are also being held. A petition was filed in the High Court challenging the licensing authorities.