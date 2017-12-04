TCP draws up disaster management plan  

PANAJI: The town and country planning department has prepared a disaster management and mitigation plan, identifying some 60 rehabilitation sites each of 20,000 sq mtrs all over the state.

The locations have been identified as permanent disaster rehabilitation sites for mitigating the effects of likely disasters – natural as well as manmade – and the impact of climate change.

The document has stressed upon training and preparing the authorities for immediate response. It has focused on identifying existing shelters and educating people.

A senior TCP official said the disaster management and mitigation plan has already been submitted to both the district disaster management authorities.

The inputs on legal framework, policy guidelines, vulnerability mapping for river floods, manmade disasters, locating permanent rehabilitation sites and policy for development of these sites have been also incorporated in the Regional Plan 2021.

The TCP plan has made provision for permanent disaster management sites throughout the state with accessibility to each site in the talukas like Pernem, Canacona, Ponda, Quepem, Bicholim, Bardez and Salcete, and carrying the names of village panchayats and number of sites with survey numbers.

The document has emphasised on infrastructure to be provided at the permanent disaster management sites and alternative use of these sites and their management. It has been suggested that the rehabilitation site should be connected with permanent motarable road, and boundary should be fixed. There should be a signboard to identify the place, and it should have water connection with pipelines and minimum of 20 taps. There should be a site room of 200 sq mtrs to house control system for water, electricity and communication. Besides, there should be six to eight toilet blocks with changing facility which is connected with solar heating.

The plan has stressed that the locations can be used as camping sites for tourists and school children, adding that the control room should have an emergency treatment facility. There should be facility for a helicopter to touch down.

The site management should be under the district disaster management authority.

The government adopted the central law – Disaster Management Act 2005 – and has been taking steps to put in place a mechanism to respond to potential disasters.

In September 2006, two district-level authorities were constituted; one each for North and South district headed by the collector.

The document has said that at this stage when disaster management authorities are working on to identify disaster prone areas, the water resources department has been entrusted with a task of identifying flood prone areas during monsoon, as well as areas like to be affected in case of an emergency in the command areas of irrigation dams and settlements around submergence areas of such dams.

The water resources department is also planning to map the coastal areas which are affected by tidal actions.

The plan has said that potential disasters in mining areas and the coastal belt are also being studied, factoring in global warming.

Goa, which is situated along a fragile coastal belt with a number of islands, rivers and creeks spread throughout the state, is on a high danger zone.

The plan has emphasised on emergency preparedness, forecasting, community warning system, neighbourhood directory, identification of members with special needs, property protection, evacuation procedures, local shelters, identification of members of the community with special skills or equipment and school emergency plans.

It has also called attention on creating awareness among the public about possible disaster, and what steps can be taken during elapsed time to minimise causalities.

The disaster plan stressed on the facilities available in localities for disaster preparedness.