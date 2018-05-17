TCP board drops 10 villages from GPPDA

PANAJI: The town and country planning (TCP) board on Wednesday dropped all the villages which were notified under the Bambolim and Kadamba planning areas under the jurisdiction of Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA), excluding portion from the Goa University to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium and Kadamba plateau, which has already been developed.

Speaking to media after the TCP board meeting at the Secretariat, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai said that the board has taken the decision to stand by the commitment made and to drop these contentious villages from GPPDA as promised on Easter Eve.

“All the villages covering Bambolim plateau and Kadamba plateau are removed from GPPDA,” he said, adding that Taliegao and Panaji planning areas are not touched, as there was no opposition to the same. These villages are basically from St Andre and St Cruz constituencies and the villagers had demanded removal of the villages from the jurisdiction of GPPDA.

As notified earlier, part of revenue village areas of Calapur, Bambolim, Cujira, Curca and Talaulim was part of Bambolim planning area and revenue village area of Chimbel, Panelim, part of village areas of Talaulim, Goalim Moula, Bainguinim, Gancim, Azossim, Carambolim, Ella and Panelim was part of Kadamba Plateau planning area.

The TCP Minister said that on Easter eve, he had promised to drop ten villages from the GPPDA at the request of the people and their elected representatives.

“Today I am happy to say that it is now officially in force. I have walked the talk. As a minister and elected legislator, my duty is to make sure not only what is good for the state is good for the people but also what is good for the people is good for the state,” Vijai said.

He also said that these villages were included in GPPDA on the written request of the elected representatives of St Cruz and St Andre constituencies and by way of resolutions by the gram sabhas of concerned village panchayats. “Subsequently, these elected representatives started opposing inclusion of the villages from their constituencies in the jurisdiction of GPPDA. Therefore, taking their views into account the TCP board has decided to drop these villages” he added.

Sardesai also said that the board also resolved to amend the TCP Act, 1976, thereby bringing in necessary changes to fit in the present day. “Change is the only constant. I am seized of the need for constant re-evaluation of laws and acts or provisions of acts that might have become obsolete and hence hamper the development of the state. In that context, the TCP Act of 1974 also requires a revisit,” he said.

The minister further stated that it will be his endeavour to offer the people of Goa TCP Act that will adequately address the challenges we face in today’s times. “To this effect, I am contemplating, after taking into confidence all stakeholders, adequate amendments to the Act that will truly take Goa forward into a future that’s bright for generations to come,” he said.