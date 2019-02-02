TCP Board approves Taleigao ODP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Town and Country Planning Board, on Friday, accorded its approval to the outline development plan (ODP) 2028 for Taleigao.

The Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority, which was constituted on January 31, 2018, had submitted the ODP for Taleigao, planning for various amenities, for the benefit of the society.

The Board meeting chaired by TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai approved the ODP, which was pending since 2016. The plan has taken care to strike balance between development and preservation of green patches in Taleigao.

Sardesai told the reporters that the ethnic communities of Taleigao, which include Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and fishermen, have been given benefit of their land, being converted to settlement zone. The Minister said that “during the drafting of ODP, 291 applications of objections and suggestions were received. Seven applications were received beyond the due date, which were not considered.”

In order to hear the objections and suggestions, the Board had appointed a sub-committee headed by former senior town planner J P Coutinho.

Sardesai said that “in this ODP, the government has ensured conservation of 15, 37,795 square metres of agricultural land besides 4,57,017 square metres of orchard land,” and added that the government has decided to allow vertical growth under land-use plan for Taleigao.

“There is a provision done for indoor stadium on 15,000 square metres of land. There is a provision for a new cemetery of 4,000 square metre area having parking facility for 200 vehicles near church. 20,000 square metres of land for rainwater harvesting has also been provided. A new market complex has been envisaged,” the Minister added.

In Taleigao ODP, a provision for another cemetery has been made next to the Miramar road, which will be for Rosary church at Caranzalem.

“Total area of Taleigao is 9.10 square kilometers. There is a proposal for building panchayat ghar, animal shelter, and bailing centre for solid waste management plant. There is a proposal for EDC hub at Dona Paula. There is a provision for joggers’ park at Caranzalem,” he said.

The Board has also taken a decision to formulate a scheme for promoting heritage tourism by way of preserving heritage homes, which will be given incentives by the government.

“While preserving heritage homes in Goa, we will encourage the owners of such houses to start home stay business for themselves. We will try to give incentives in various forms to the owners of houses, which will be put in the heritage tourism promotion scheme,” he said.