Taxi operators flare up over tourist fleecing allegation

VASCO: Tension prevailed at Mormugao Harbour on Thursday after a travel agent cum tour operator made allegations against taxi operators for charging exorbitant fares from the tourists who arrive in the state by cruise liners.

The travel agent alleged that the foreign tourists are charged exorbitant rates by the taxi operators and this was bringing a bad name to Goa.

He demanded that the state government should immediately start the pre-paid taxi services in order to stop taxi operators from overcharging tourists. He alleged that a large number of tourist taxi operators wait outside the integrated cruise berth terminal at Mormugao Harbour to take foreign tourists for sightseeing.

“But, the taxi operators fleece the foreign tourists by overcharging them and this has spoiled the name of Goa on international level,” alleged the travel agent cum tour operator.

A heavy police force was deputed at Mormugao Harbour after the taxi operators decided to protest the statement of the travel agent. Sensing law and order problem outside the integrated cruise berth terminal due to the issue raised by the travel agent, the deputy superintendent of police Vasco, Sucheta Dessai, was personally monitoring the situation in the presence of Mormugao PI Kapil Nayak.

Meanwhile, taxi operators however refuted the allegations made by the travel agent cum tour operator.

They claimed that there are no such instances wherein tourists have been charged exorbitant fares.