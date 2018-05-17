Taxi operators finally okay with digital meters

PANAJI: The state government has decided to implement the Supreme Court order that mandates the installation of speed governors in commercial vehicles and digital meters in tourist taxis.

Coming out with this information after a meeting with North Goa Taxi Union held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Transport Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that the taxi union has agreed to the implementation of the apex court order on speed governors and digital meters.

He further said that around 15 issues were discussed during the meeting including the installation of speed governors and digital meters. The meeting was attended by members of the North Goa Taxi Union, senior officials of the transport department and officials of other concerned departments.

“Taxi operators raised the issue of fee charged at the Karnataka border. We had a smooth discussion on all the issues and came to a conclusion that the state government has to implement the decisions of the Supreme Court,” the Transport Minister said.

Dhavalikar said that the government has also decided to hold exams for issuing badges to commercial vehicle drivers.