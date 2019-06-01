Taxi operators clash in Colva, taxi stoned, Churchill allegedly assaulted driver

Tourist taxi operators of Colva and Goa Miles App service clashed on Saturday at Colva residency. Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao not only intervened but told local taxi operators to take law in their hands. Taxi operators stoned one taxi of Goa Miles.

And their driver alleged that Churchill slapped him. They marched to police station demanding Churchill’s arrest.

It all began because almost 15 taxis of Goa Miles were parked in the compound of Colva Residency run by Goa government’s tourism corporation. Local tourist taxi operators got furious and marched to the Residency, led by NCP MLA Churchill Alemao.