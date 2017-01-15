Tawadkar to contest polls on MGP ticket

CANACONA/PONDA: Furious over being denied a ticket by BJP, Sports Minister and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar has decided to contest the February 4 state assembly election on MGP ticket. President of MGP Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar and party secretary Lavu Mamledar Sunday confirmed that Tawadkar will join MGP soon and contest the upcoming election as the party candidate from Canacona.

According to sources, Tawadkar had left for Panaji on Sunday evening to submit his resignation to state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar.

Several parleys were held on Sunday by BJP party workers in the aftermath of Tawadkar being snubbed by the party leadership.

Defence Minister and BJP senior leader Manohar Parrikar has asked the party workers and officials of the mandal, youth wing and women’s wing to attend a meeting, which is scheduled to be held at a hotel at Rajbhag-Tarir, Canacona, on Monday at 6.30 pm. It is understood that many party men, who have tendered their resignation may not attend the meeting. However, a few of them will attend the meeting to listen to Parrikar’s discussion, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, Parrikar will also meet Vijay Pai Khot’s supporters at his (Pai Khot’s) residence before meeting the party workers and officials, who have resigned.

Deepak said that BJP has done injustice to Tawadkar and thousands of his supporters and added that MGP has supported him. Mamledar said that once Tawadkar formally joins MGP, an official declaration will be made.