Tawadkar to contest Canacona seat

CANACONA: Canacona MLA and Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar on Saturday said that he would contest the state assembly elections either as an Independent or on some party ticket, the decision of which he would take after consulting his workers.

Members of the BJP mandal and its youth and women’s wings resigned en masse in support of Tawadkar’s candidature.

BJP mandal vice-president Sanjay Komarpant told ‘The Navhind Times’ that he has already faxed his resignation to state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar while the members of youth and women’s wings and others have prepared a joint resignation letter, which would carry their signatures that are being obtained.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will visit BJP ticket aspirant Vijay Pai Khot’s residence on January 16 to gauge the strength of voters rallying behind the former Canacona MLA.