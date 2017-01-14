Sunday , 15 January 2017
Tawadkar to contest Canacona seat

Posted by: nt January 15, 2017 in Goa News

CANACONA: Canacona MLA and Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar on Saturday   said that he would contest the state assembly elections either as an Independent or on some party ticket, the decision of which he would take after consulting his workers.

Members of the BJP mandal and its youth and women’s wings resigned en masse in support of Tawadkar’s candidature.

BJP mandal vice-president Sanjay Komarpant told ‘The Navhind Times’  that he has already faxed his resignation to  state BJP  president Vinay Tendulkar while the members of youth and women’s wings and others  have prepared a joint resignation letter, which would carry  their  signatures that are being obtained.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will visit BJP ticket aspirant Vijay Pai Khot’s residence on January 16 to gauge the strength of voters rallying behind the former Canacona MLA.

