The Bharatiya Janata Party has finally denied tickets to two VIPs – Speaker Anant Shet and minister Ramesh Tawadkar. Congressman Pravin Zantye would contest as BJP in Mayem and former MLA Vijay Pai Khot in Kankon. Both of them met BJP leaders in Panaji on Saturday. Both Tawadkar and Shet have decided to contest the election.

Please like & share: