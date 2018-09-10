Tar-Bastora underpass: commuters to get temporary relief during Ganesh

MAPUSA: The underpass along the NH17 at Tar-Bastora will be temporary thrown open on Tuesday in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, mainly to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to people during the festival period. At present, commuters have to travel one kilometer extra to reach the town.

Although the PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar will temporarily inaugurate the project, its formal opening is expected to be done in the month of December. Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo will be present among other dignitaries for the Tuesday’s inauguration of the project.

With this, the highway traffic will be diverted via the flyover and the traffic coming from Bastora, Ucassaim, Aldona and other villages will be allowed to ply through the underpass.

The PWD highway section has almost completed the work of the underpass and currently, work of hot-mix carpeting of approach roads was underway. Also laying of pavers on footpaths was going on in full swing.

Sources in PWD informed that once the traffic is allowed to go through the underpass, the mud used for construction of approach roads will settle down with the flow of traffic and then they will take up hot-mix carpeting work.

Thereafter, remaining work of installation of traffic signals, streetlights will be done and the underpass will be formally inaugurated in December.

Aldona MLA and chairman of Industrial Development Corporation said that “I had requested that the underpass be thrown open for a temporary period, hence it is being done. However, its formal inauguration will be held in December after completion of the entire project.”

The work on the project was taken up in March 2016 and it was expected to be completed by May 2017, however, due to shifting of utility cables the work got delayed and then it again suffered delay due to work related to third Mandovi bridge. The underpass project is a part of central government scheme constructed at a cost of Rs 29.42 crore.