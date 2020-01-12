Tanawade is new Goa BJP chief

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

State general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sadanand Shet Tanawade was unanimously elected as new president of the Goa BJP unit on Saturday, as he was the lone person to file nomination for the post.

He will be replacing Vinay Tendulkar, who is also the Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Goa.

The official announcement of Tanawade being elected to the post will be made by Avinash Rai Khanna, the national vice president of BJP, on January 12, during a meeting of the party workers in the city.

Returning officer for the state organisational elections of the BJP, Govind Parvatkar, speaking to the pressmen said that he received three sets of nomination forms from Tanawade and no one else. “Therefore, Tanawade is the president-elect of the Goa BJP unit,” he mentioned.

“The tenure of Tanawade as the state president of BJP will be three years,” stated Parvatkar.

Tanawade is also the chairman of Economic Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, Suresh Chopdekar and Ganesh Gaonkar have also been elected unanimously as members of the national council of the BJP.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Deputy Chief Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar and Power Minister Nilesh Cabral along with Tendulkar and senior state party leader Narendra Sawaikar were also present during the filing of nomination papers by Tanawade.