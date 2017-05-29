Tuesday , 30 May 2017
TRENDING NOW
Tambddi bhaji could become state veggie
Appealing to  local farmers to  take up organic  farming, Agriculture Minister  Vijay Sardesai  has  said the government wants to promote   ‘tambddi  bhaji’ (red amaranth)  as state vegetable.

Tambddi bhaji could become state veggie

Posted by: nt May 30, 2017 in Goa News

 

MARGAO: Appealing to  local farmers to  take up organic  farming, Agriculture Minister  Vijay Sardesai  has  said the government wants to promote   ‘tambddi  bhaji’ (red amaranth)  as state vegetable.

Speaking  at a krishi mela organised by the  agriculture department   at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, on Sunday, Sardesai said,   “Organic farming has scope.  Health cautious people are always in search of  organically grown fruits  instead of  pesticide-laden ones  that are available in markets. The agriculture department  will provide all help to the local  farmers who take up organic farming.’’

These farmers would  have to be trained for the particular technique of farming  taking into account  the availability of land, he said, adding that   “…we want Goenkar farmers to  march forward in agricultural activities and in raising  their farm incomes.” The government will also study  land and soil conditions for boosting cultivation of ‘tambddi  bhaji’.

Underlining the need for  community  farming, the minister   said the   government has  plans to  make   ‘tambddi bhaji’ as  the state vegetable, adding that  the government has  mulled introducing contract farming to  lure more  farmers to farming.

Sardesai, who  has taken up the challenge of  boosting  kharif crops, said  the government wants to give a push to floricultural activities so as to attract  tourists to these farms.

“I  understand that   farmers have been demanding   support price…  The government will look into the demand. The  new scheme – farmers forward – will be launched  after panchayat elections,” he said.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com