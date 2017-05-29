Tambddi bhaji could become state veggie

MARGAO: Appealing to local farmers to take up organic farming, Agriculture Minister Vijay Sardesai has said the government wants to promote ‘tambddi bhaji’ (red amaranth) as state vegetable.

Speaking at a krishi mela organised by the agriculture department at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, on Sunday, Sardesai said, “Organic farming has scope. Health cautious people are always in search of organically grown fruits instead of pesticide-laden ones that are available in markets. The agriculture department will provide all help to the local farmers who take up organic farming.’’

These farmers would have to be trained for the particular technique of farming taking into account the availability of land, he said, adding that “…we want Goenkar farmers to march forward in agricultural activities and in raising their farm incomes.” The government will also study land and soil conditions for boosting cultivation of ‘tambddi bhaji’.

Underlining the need for community farming, the minister said the government has plans to make ‘tambddi bhaji’ as the state vegetable, adding that the government has mulled introducing contract farming to lure more farmers to farming.

Sardesai, who has taken up the challenge of boosting kharif crops, said the government wants to give a push to floricultural activities so as to attract tourists to these farms.

“I understand that farmers have been demanding support price… The government will look into the demand. The new scheme – farmers forward – will be launched after panchayat elections,” he said.