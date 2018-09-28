Tall Claims Of Modi Govt

S KAMAT, ALTO ST CRUZ

Narendra Modi and his government have been consistently losing credibility from the time they took office in 2014. Maybe that is the reason for some of his bombastic statements that are being made from time to time, like the latest one that India has become cleaner in the last four years than in the previous 65 years. If you look around, you know that this is not true since you still find garbage strewn on the roads, animal poop dotting our roads and open spaces and litter all around along with construction material. People still go out with their ‘lotas’ or in the new avatar, plastic bottles, in the morning to do their ablutions though it is claimed that the country is moving towards open defecation free (ODF) status. These claims are in the nature of good sloganeering but bad in fact. Similarly, some time back it was claimed that all villages in India or some 90 per cent of them have been provided with electricity. Very soon after that, newspapers carried reports of large swathes of the country mostly in the rural areas not having been provided connections for electricity. The major credibility issue of Modi and his government is about economic indices and to show them in an almost obsessive way that the GDP growth is close to 8 per cent. For this, since 2014, this BJP government changed the base years so that the GDP figures are given a more rosy hue. But unfortunately in the manner of a stalled engine for no apparent reason, the GDP recently has not been able to go just a tad beyond 7 per cent. It has also been lately put out in the public domain that the growth in both, UPA 1 and UPA 2 had been better than that of the BJP since 2014. It is not just the GDP figures but also the CPI, WPI, the IIP and every conceivable economic indice this government has fiddled with. The resultant effect is that no one believes the figures on the India economy that the government puts out. Even on jobs data, it is the same situation where 1 crore jobs were promised but lately the issue came up that though this government has been talking about growth and even if it has been there, it has not resulted in increase in jobs. The charge has been that it is jobless growth.