Tall claims from food manufacturers

Zubin D’souza

About twenty years ago there was a bottled drink marketed in the United States of America where promoters cheekily mentioned that the drink could restore one’s virginity. It was meant to be a joke! The drink had a limited but successful run partly buoyed by the success of their marketing campaign and tongue in cheek catchphrase.

People knew that the drink would not deliver what it had promised, the manufacturers themselves advised people not to take the claim seriously and no one did.

This was totally fine – it did not harm anyone, it did not claim amazing health benefits and all it did was probably make a couple of people laugh and smirk.

Fast forward that date and now when we are twenty years in to future compared to that time, we see food manufacturers get increasingly bolder when it comes to artistically improving the image of their brands.

There are drinks that burn fat or help one gain muscle, packets of food that target specific areas of the body and obtain amazing physical changes and shakes that somehow enable one to possess the figure of a Victoria’s Secret model.

We think we are so smart that we pick up competing products and try and compare labels and pick the healthier of the two. Therein lies the clincher – healthier of the two does not make the product that we chose as healthy as the manufacturer portrayed it to us. It is just the better of the two evils, at best. Secondly, there is no way anyone can decipher the entire label without being trained in the elusive art of code breaking from MI6.

Does anything work at all? I am pretty sure that some of them do have certain positive effects but then there are others where the results mentioned seem outrageous, unbelievable and yet somehow they seem to sell by the truckload.

It all started in the mid 20th century when manufacturers started fortifying products to pass on certain health benefits to large swathes of the population. There was iodine enriched iodised salt that helped fight goitre, vitamin D fortified milk to combat rickets and protein packed biscuits that were dropped into conflict zones to feed starving refugees. These products and their uses were vociferously advocated by national governments, the WHO and other agencies with brilliant and impeccable credentials. People came to believe that there really existed a world of wonder products that could make all health issues disappear in a single bite.

It wasn’t too long before other food manufacturers started jumping into the fray of providing the world with products that could change one into the person they wanted to be. Want your child to be tall? We have a milk supplement that helps kids grow at a rate that is twice than those who do not buy our product! Want a brainier child? We have just the right drink for you! Anything that you need – slimmer waist, bigger bust, a full head of hair and improved stamina can all be yours provided you buy our products and consume them regularly!

But are all these claims really true? Are they backed by science? Do we have any proof at all that these products would deliver what they promise?

Now that is a million dollar question. Actually, scratch that, it is a billion dollar question because the health food industry is now poised to be a global business with a 100 billion dollar annual turnover. Every manufacturer out there is trying for a larger slice of the pie and nothing really helps business better than a few well placed adverts with claims that could grab the eyeballs.

So are all the products in the world fake? Are none of them based on proper research, scientists and clinical test results?

The answer is a bit vague here. Although there may be tests conducted and clinical trials done, the manufacturers have been guilty of misleading the gullible public for a long time now. It is not just the small companies who have been at the receiving end of flak from investigative agencies from around the world but global giants who have been a part of your pantry from an extremely long time.

Kellogg’s, Quaker Oats, Snapple and Pringles have all been found guilty of swaying trusting customers into the fold of believers who hope that a daily meal of these products would grant them that healthy heart and slim waist that they were always searching for.

There are simple rules to follow to ensure that you do not get too carried away. Products that claim a fantastic percentage of 90 per cent or 85 per cent fat-free means that the remaining 10 per cent to 15 per cent is pure fat. Sugar-free on the label indicates that it is full of artificial sweeteners and sometimes products with no artificial preservatives may just drop an entire day’s worth of sodium down your throat in a single cup. Immunity boosters do not do much more than normal nutrition would not do and having the word ‘Light’ or ‘Lite’ flashing on a label doesn’t really mean low in calories. This is partly because there are no rules governing its use and it could even refer to the shading of the font on the packaging.

Although it is not always possible – it is healthier if you ate fresh food because unlike the claims, packaged food is unlikely to get your health or virginity back.