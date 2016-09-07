Talk to all stake holders in Jammu and Kashmir: APD

PTI

NEW DELHI

The All Party Delegation (APD) that visited Jammu and Kashmir this week Wednesday asked the Central and the state governments to take steps for a dialogue with “all stake holders” but asserted that there can be no compromises on the issue of national sovereignty.

The members of the delegation, headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met here today and discussed the outcome of their interactions with the civil society, political parties and government officials during the visit on September 4 and 5.

A unanimous statement of the APD released after the meeting appealed to the people of the state to shun the path of violence and resolve all the issues through dialogue and discussion.

Without making any reference to separatists including Hurriyat Conference, the statement asked the Central and state governments “to take steps for a dialogue with all stake holders”. While some opposition leaders met Hurriyat Conference leaders lodged in various sub jails, hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani refused to meet them.

Expressing serious concern over the prevailing situation in the state, the statement said the members of the delegation were of the view that there is no place for violence in a civilised society.

“There can be no compromises on the issues of national sovereignty,” it added.

The meeting asked both the governments to take steps to ensure that education institutions, government offices and commercial establishment start functioning normally at the earliest.

They requested the government to take effective steps to ensure security for all citizens and provide medical treatment to citizens and security personnel injured in agitation.

After the meeting, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechurry said that he had favoured some confidence building measures immediately which included banning the pellet guns, medical help to the injured and probe alleged excesses by the security forces.