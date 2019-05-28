Talent showdown

To commemorate Goa Revolution Day, Sarkari Karmachari Saunskrutik Manch, Goa (SKSM) in collaboration with Directorate of Art & Culture, and Goa Civil Service Association is organising Kala Srujanotsav for the Goa government employees on June 15 and June 16 at Kala Academy, Panaji. The event will be inaugurated on June 15 by the Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, president, SKSM, Goa, Narayan Navati said SKSM was formed as it was observed that there are many government servants who despite having very good cultural talents do not get an opportunity to exhibit these owing to their busy office schedule or office stress. “This Manch is an honest effort made to provide a rightful stage to the government servants,” adds Navati. All the members in the Manch are government servants from different departments holding different designations.

The event also seeks to build harmony among officers and employees in all government departments.

The two-day event will have competitions such as group dance- Indian folk dances, group comedy act on June 15 and umbrella painting, fashion show, and solo singing competition for current government employees (Marathi Sugamsangeet, Hindi film song, Konkani Kataram, English). Retired government employees too can participate in the singing contest on June 16.

All the employees irrespective of their class will be able to participate in the competitions.

Secretary, SKSM, Pravin Gawas also informed that the membership for this organisation is open for all the government employees.

Applications for the competition should be emailed to sksmgoa2018@gmail.com on or before May 30, 2019. The event is open for general public while participation is only for government employees.

(Details: 8668532116, 7972382183, 7972159424.)