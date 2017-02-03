Taleigao school headmistress discharged in children abuse case

NT NETWORK

Headmistress of a school at Taleigao, who was accused of abusing children from the school, has been discharged by the Children’s Court. The court said that the accused is discharged under Section 227 of CrPC for the offence punishable under Section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003.

The headmistress Mariazita Alfonso was booked under Section 8(2) of Goa Children’s Act by the Panaji police following complaints from parents of children studying in the school.

The court has said that none of the letters referred including the complaint carry any details such as the date or time of the so-called offence of child abuse committed by the accused. Even in the supplementary statement of the complainant recorded by the investigating officer on March 15, 2014, there is no exact date, place and time when the abuse was caused.

The court has said that the statements of some of the teachers from the said school also contain general facts in respect of the behaviour of accused, as headmistress and there is no specific offence seen prima facie made out with reference to particular date, time or place.