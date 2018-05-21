Taleigao gram sabha vows to protect low-lying areas, fields

PANAJI: The Taleigao gram sabha on Sunday resolved not to allow construction activities in low-lying areas, paddy fields and water bodies so as to protect the environment, which has already been under threat in the village.

A resolution to this effect was passed which said that no permissions will be given to construction activities in such areas.

“We will forward the adopted resolution to the government,” said sarpanch Janu Rosario.

The gram sabha also passed yet another resolution to prepare a ‘sanitation policy’ for the village.

Besides, the panchayat will write to the Goa State Pollution Control Board to conduct inspections of all the buildings in the village to check for open discharge of sewage.

The gram sabha deliberated on construction of toilets as a way to stop open defecation at Odxel.

The meeting also touched upon the filling up of water bodies. The villagers demanded that the panchayat should take necessary measures to stop such illegal activities.

They strongly pitched for conservation of the water bodies, observing that if the water bodies are not conserved then the village will have to depend on water tankers.

A villager, who requested the panchayat to keep a tab on construction activities in the village, said the people must have a say in development that takes place in their villages.

“Our village is getting affected,” he said.

Another villager maintained that town planners do not plan for Taleigao but follow the diktats of the higher-ups

Referring to the recent decision of the Town and Country Planning Board to exclude 10 villages in Tiswadi taluka from the Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority, some of the villagers demanded that a resolution seeking de-notification of Taleigao from the PDA be passed by the gram sabha of the panchayat.

At this point, the sarpanch clarified that Taleigao had been notified under the PDA by the government several years ago.

It was also informed at the meeting that the village panchayat will be organising a programme on alternate methods of composting for Taleigao farmers.

The programme, which has been organised in association with the agriculture department, will be held on June 7 at 3 pm at the community centre, Taleigao.

Some of the villagers questioned the sarpanch as to why Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate is not attending gram sabhas. Rosario replied that he will request the MLA to attend or send a representative to the gram sabhas.

The villagers also stressed on the participation of all the panchas at gram sabhas.

To this, Rosario said that two of the members were out of station, and hence could not attend.

The sarpanch assured that all the panchas will be present at the gram sabhas in the future.