Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Elvis Gomes has written to the government over 21,000 square meter unutilized land in Panzarconi, Cuncolim. These are disputed properties under encroachment cases. Here’s the story This massive portion of land- approximately over 21,000 square meter land that was to be used by Housing Board in Panzarconi, Cuncolim has remained unutilized with cases of encroachment.

Please like & share: