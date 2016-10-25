Talak to streamline facilities for IFFI 2016 delegates

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The newly-appointed vice-chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) Rajendra Talak on Tuesday said that though it is only 48 hours since he has taken charge of his office, his immediate goal would be to streamline facilities provided to the delegates of the International Film Festival of India 2016 (IFFI 2016), which is all set to open on November 20, later this year.

“As things stand, most of the facilities including the registration for the forthcoming film festival are in order, but there are some gaps, which need to be plugged,” he added, pointing out that most of the IFFI-related complaints and allegations, which are being leveled against the ESG are made to seek cheap publicity in the media, by various sections.

Speaking to this daily, Talak, who has recently taken over the post from Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik, welcomed the decision of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to reduce the period of the mega film festival from 11 days to 9 days.

Talak, himself an award winning filmmaker said that all of us have witnessed in the past as to how the response to the 11-day IFFI was waning as the festival progressed towards its conclusion. “I am sure the 9-day IFFI would be more interesting and compact,” he said.

Speaking further, Talak said that the revised state Film Finance Scheme to be implemented through the ESG would be soon notified. “I may be able to give you some good news soon,” he maintained, stating that although many Goan filmmakers are presently facing problems with regard to finances for their films, in the absence of state Film Finance Scheme, he himself has gone through similar hardships in the past.

Talak has produced several Konkani/ Marathi films in the past including ‘Aleesha’ (2004), ‘Antarnad’ (2006), ‘Sawariya.com’ (2008) and ‘O Maria!’ (2010).

Sharing the motive for not producing any film after ‘O Maria!’, Talak said that he intentionally wanted to take a break from filmmaking and dedicate his time for ‘Clean Margao, Green Margao’ project, in order to free the town from the menace of garbage.

“Of course, filmmaking is close to my heart and I may direct my next film in 2017,” he revealed, “But then the filmmaking scenario in Goa has improved with an average of 4 to 5 films being produced annually in the state.”

Coming back to his new responsibility, Talak said, “ESG is moving in the right direction, and what we should now focus is on targeting excellence and performance,” he observed, mentioning that till now the post of the vice-chairman of the ESG was held by political persons, but today a filmmaker has taken over the reins.

On a parting note, Talak said that he welcomes criticism from some quarters, which has followed his recent appointment. “I have also received many messages expressing the view that I am the best person in the right seat,” he informed.