Taking the teachings of Sai Baba to people

‘Sai Baba –The Universe’, a Hindi play by Chapora-based Devanand (Deva) Malavankar focuses on Sai Baba’s teachings. In conversation with NT BUZZ, Deva gives an insight into his play

VENITA GOMES| NT BUZZ

While there are several films, serials and plays based on Sai Baba, Devanand Malavankar has chosen to focus on his teaching and values in his upcoming play ‘Sai Baba –The Universe’.

He believes that though people have faith in Sai Baba they rarely follow his teachings. “People go to different places to seek blessings from Sai Baba but hardly do any of the good deeds taught or given by him. Thus, as part of the centenary celebration of Sai Baba my attempt is to focus on his deeds and give a lesson to the people,” he says.

Alongside, he has also touched upon various social topics such as ‘Save the Girl Child’, ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’, ‘Save Nature’, ‘Prevention of cruelty to animals’ ‘Equality to all humans beings’ and ‘Education for all’.

The two and a half hour play consists of a total of 40 artistes, including singers like Sadhna Sargam, Pt Suresh Wadkar, Pt Hariharan and Sudesh Bhosle. Written by Kamal Kishore, the lyrics, music and direction has been provided by Deva. Sebastiao Martins has produced the play.

The unique feature of the play is the lighting which differentiates it from the rest. The work of the same is done by Bhushan Desai and team. Besides, this play Deva has worked in several plays and serials. He has directed over six plays which were staged in Maharashtra and Goa. Deva was also a student of the school of drama at Kala Academy.

(The play will be staged on November 17 near Vidya Prabodhini High School at 6 p.m. and on November 18 at Laxmi Naryan Temple, Savoi-Verem at 8 p.m.)