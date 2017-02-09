Taking the funny business seriously

Maria Fernandes|NT Kuriocity

From interning for Bill Maher to being a contributor to HBO’s Emmy-winning late night comedy show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Warren Viegas has definitely had a dream start to his career in comedy. “When asked of my ‘contribution’, I mention that I got coffee, for the guy that got coffee, for the guy that got coffee, for the guy that got coffee for John, which is confusing because everyone in the office drank tea. Jokes aside, I worked as an editor and researcher for the show, and was involved in pieces pertaining to India,” says Warren who describes himself as a comedian, filmmaker (he has worked as a PA for Gerald Molen, producer of Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park, on two documentary films) and radio host.

An ex-student of Sharada Mandir School, Miramar, he completed his undergrad business degree from Hillsdale College, USA, where he took up several courses in Political Science. From business studies and political science to comedy, how did that happen I asked? “I’ve always been a huge comedy fan, and watched pretty much everything humorous I could get my hands on as a kid, from Monty Python to Sacha Baron Cohen. Russell Peter’s special Outsourced was my first introduction to stand-up comedy and that changed everything,” he says.

It was at Hillsdale that Warren explored stand-up comedy as a hobby and before long realised how much he enjoyed it. “I loved doing stand-up, and eventually started to take the funny business seriously. Comedy is a business, and my business management degree inspired a longing to understand the business side of show business. I’m hoping to start Goa’s first dedicated comedy club, The Las Viegas Comedy Club (pun on my last name) and I’m very excited about this venture,” he says.

On February 10, Warren will be hosting his first show in Goa under the Las Viegas Comedy Club, ‘Don’t Be That Guy’ with Kenny Sebastin and says: “Expect a fun night out with loads of laughs! Kenny is a brilliant comedian and I would recommend that you check out his act. He is a riot, simply hilarious and will definitely have you in splits.”

Speaking about the American influence on his choice of career, he says: “When I left India to go to college in 2010 there was no live comedy industry in India. Just the thought of doing stand-up as a career was laughable. However, in America, the comedy industry was very main stream. Every small town in every state has a comedy club. I lived in Los Angeles for a year, and I learned a lot from getting to watch the best comedians in the world perform live. My time and experiences in America definitely had a lot to do with my choice.”

But how prepared is India for stand-up comedy theatre? “It’s truly amazing how the market for stand-up is growing! Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore have extremely vibrant comedy scenes with thousands of young comedy fans going to shows every day. I was recently at the Bengaluru Comedy Festival which rivals any comedy festival on the planet and it was buzzing,” he says.

With regards to Indian and American audience, Warren says: “They’re both great! I would say India has more taboos generally. When I write a comedy piece in America, my thoughts are will this be funny. When I write a comedy piece in India, my thoughts are will this be funny, and will I die. The outrage is not from comedy-going audiences, but others.”

Asked what his first joke and show were like, he answers with a grin, “It was about picking comedy as a profession, and the premise revolved around my dad telling everyone he knew, that his son was becoming a clown. It went as well as it could go for a first show!”

The worst nightmare of any stand-up comedian is always the idea of his jokes falling flat. But then, that is part of the game, it is inevitable, says Warren. “When a show goes well, the feeling is amazing! Since I don’t do drugs this is my high but when the show bombs, it is really bad. In fact bombing is the worst; you feel unprepared and confused and wonder why your jokes aren’t working. It can be really tough but you learn so much from bombing. You learn to write jokes according to the crowd; you gauge them better and learn how to improvise.”

Comedy, Warren believes is not a career for the faint-hearted or sensitive ones and says: “When you just start in this career, bombing happens a lot and no one is exempt from it, so having a thick skin is a prerequisite!” He adds laughing, “Also having a sense of humour helps. There are a lot of different types of comedians, but I would say most successful comedians are quick on their feet, know their audience, network well and have a tremendous work ethic. “

Asked if he has been heckled, he answers promptly, “Many times, so I’ve stopped inviting my mom to shows. But seriously, I think real, hecklers are not as common as people think. Most people come to a comedy show to enjoy it rather than destroy it from the inside. More often than not, if someone is yelling things during a show, that person is drunk or doesn’t realise how loud he/she is being while talking to a friend.”

Citing Louis CK, Sascha Baron Cohen, Bill Burr, Russell Peters, Vir Das, as the funniest international comedians, he says: “The local scene too is terrific! I love all the comedy troupes: AIB, EIC and SNG. There are terrific single artists like Kenny Sebastian, Kanan Gill, Abish Mathews and Daniel Fernandes.”

Warren’s future plans include making Goa into a comedy-savvy market and he says: “I’d like to make The Las Viegas Comedy Club a successful comedy brand, and turn Goa into a comedy market that mirrors Bangalore or Mumbai. On an individual level, I hope to be a successful touring stand-up comedian who gets to play venues across the country and globe.”

Signing off, he says to those who are getting into performing stand-up comedy, “Get on stage as much as you can! Don’t steal material, Google ‘Carlos Mencia’ so see how that turns out. He stole jokes from others and once this became common knowledge, he went from selling out tickets to being rejected even by small clubs. Jokes are intellectual property and someone’s hard work so it is like stealing someone’s living. Being original is what it’s all about.”