Take steps to resume mining, state delegation urges Centre

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With pressure from the mining dependents mounting on the state government for resumption of iron ore mining activities, a high-level delegation from Goa comprising of MPs, minister and MLAs on Thursday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and principal secretary to Prime Minister Nripendra Misra in New Delhi and discussed ways and means to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The delegation will again meet Misra and some more officials on Friday. State Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma will also attend the meeting called by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Lok Sabha MP Narendra Sawaikar, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, PWD Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar, Speaker of Goa assembly Pramod Sawant, BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral and Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar are part of the delegation.

The delegation explained to Gadkari and Misra the prevailing situation in the state as regards to the mining industry and the impact the closure of mining has had on the economy of the state and urged the Centre for urgent intervention in resolving the mining issue.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ over phone from the national capital, Sawaikar said that the delegation held two rounds of meetings with Gadkari and also met the principal secretary to PMO Misra wherein issues were discussed in detail. He further said that on Friday the delegation will again meet Misra to deliberate on possible solution for resumption of mining activities in the state. “Our efforts are in the right direction to ensure mining activities resume in the state at the earliest. We will have more discussion on the matter on Friday again with the principal secretary to PMO,” he said.

The BJP leader said that after outcome of the second round of meeting with Misra, the delegation will decide on whether to meet Attorney General K K Venugopal and other leaders at the Centre.

The state government has already sought legal opinion of the Attorney General two weeks back on filing of review petition before the Supreme Court seeking modification of its February 7 order to

allow mining operations to resume until the state finalises its auction policy. However, the government is still awaiting response from the Attorney General.

The state is also pressing the Centre for promulgation of an ordinance so as to facilitate resumption of mining activities and protect the livelihood of mining dependents.