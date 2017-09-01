Tainted cop held for criminal intimidation

MAPUSA: Anjuna police on Friday arrested a tainted police constable for threatening to kill a Chapora resident and his family members. The alleged accused cop was earlier arrested in April for extortion.

According to police, one Rameshwar Khorjuvekar, a resident of Chapora, had lodged a complaint against cop Suraj Pendse for abusing him and his daughter. The complaint stated that Pendse also threatened to kill the complainant and his family members.

Police said that the accused cop had threatened the complainant through his mobile phone and also sent letters to the complainant and his daughter using abusive words. The accused was known to the family, said police.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an offence under Sections 506(ii), 507 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused, who was produced before the Mapusa JMFC court, which remanded him to five-day police custody. Police sub-inspector Vijaynath Kavlekar is investigating the matter.

It may be recalled that the accused cop was also booked in April for extorting gold ornaments worth Rs 2.20 lakh and Rs 15,000 in cash from a minor boy. He was arrested and later released on bail in that case. Police sources also said that the accused cop has been booked at other police stations for various other crimes. They also said that the department has declared him a deserter.