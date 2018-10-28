TAG to remember tiatr artistes of yesteryears on October 29

NT BUZZ

Every month Tiatr Academy of Goa organises a special programme, ‘Somplolea Tiatristancho Ugddas’ in memory of tiatr artistes who were born in a particular month to highlight their contribution in the field of tiatr. The programme will be held on Monday, October 29, 4 p.m. at the Black Box, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

The artistes born in the month of October and are not living, who will be remembered are:-

M Boyer

M Boyer was the most popular Konkani tiatrist. Boyer had an ability to compose songs of a very high level in terms of topic, lyrics and tunes. He composed over 1000 songs and some of which are still broadcast regularly on radio. He has won several awards including the prestigious ‘Sangeet Natak Akademy Award’ and ‘Padmashree’.

Robin Vaz

Robin was a tiatrist with charisma. His presence on the stage, with his rhythmic dancing, would create a lively atmosphere. In all, Robin wrote 27 tiatrs, including the popular ‘Ghatki Salome’, ‘Biatin’, ‘Sam Juanv Batist’ and ‘Saddam Hussain’.

H Briton

H Briton belongs to the group of few tiatrists who dressed as a female and sang songs as a female. In every tiatr he acted, there used to be at least one song of his as a female character. He has also produced several audio cassettes of his songs which are still in demand.

Rosario Rodrigues

Popularly known as ‘Goan Shakespeare’, Rosario Rodrigues always brought innovation to the Konkani tiatr-stage. Amongst ‘Zomnivello Khell’, his play ‘Satira’ is still remembered, whereas ‘Meenakxi’, ‘Ekech Raati’, ‘Ami Fator’, ‘Suria’, ‘Fattim Pavlo’ ‘Uzvadd Paloilo’, ‘Hanga To Ietolo’ and ‘Ghara Ia’ are some of his popular tiatrs.

Christopher Leitao

Christopher first stepped on the tiatr stage in the year 1973 in Ligorio’s tiatr ‘Kirmidor’. Later he dressed as a female in a lead role in Patrick Dourado’s khell-tiatr, ‘Suknnem’ and ‘Mira’. He was well appreciated by the audience, as he used to play female roles perfectly.

Lucas Fernandes

A versatile actor and singer, Lucas started working in professional tiatrs while schooling. He acted in more than 300 tiatrs of famous tiatr directors like Kamat de Assolna, John Claro, etc and excelled in playing female roles.

Joao Boavida German D’Costa

Joao Boavida German D’Costa, popularly known as Bobby was an excellent character artiste and good singer and was well known for his Segundo. He was last seen in a Rosario Rodrigues’ tiatr.

Simon C Fernandes

Simon was a medical practitioner and also a journalist. He was based in Bombay and did a lot to raise the standard of Konkani tiatr. He translated many of Shakespeare’s operas into Konkani and staged them in Bombay and Goa and also wrote many Konkani religious plays, like ‘Pontius Pilate’ and ‘Bernadette of Lourdes’.

Antonio Jose Pereira

Antonio Jose Pereira has contributed immensely to ‘Zomnivelo Khell’ as well as ‘Tiatr’. He first stepped on the professional stage at the age of 9 in Bonifacio’s tiatr, ‘Gupit Chori’. He acted in many tiatrs directed by his brother F X Pereira.

Fr Planton Faria

Fr Planton Faria has written and staged 18 tiatrs besides writing 10 tiatrs that were aired on All India Radio. ‘Monxakullancho Soddvonndar’, ‘Tukach Lagon’, ‘Kallkantlo Suria’, ‘Somazacho Dusman’, are some of his works.

Tony King

Tony King, son of Champion Alvares was a versatile artiste who first stepped on the tiatr stage in 1955 at the age of 12. Some of the noted tiatr directors whom Tony has served in their tiatrs and musical shows are C Alvares, Alfred Rose, Prem Kumar, Chris Perry, etc. He was also a drummer of repute.

Jose Rod de Parra

Jose Francisco Rodrigues, popularly known as Jose Rod de Parra earned fame as an actor, singer, playwright and composer. Jose took to the stage at the age of 10. Within no time, he learnt the ropes and tricks of acting and began amassing fame.

Menino Fernandes

Hailing from Curchorem, Menino Fernandes introduced on the professional tiatr stage by late Remmie Colaco in his tiatr ‘Don Kallzam’. He worked with other noted tiatr directors like Rosario Dias, Rosary Ferns, Rex de Bardez, C D’Silva, Jess Fernandes, etc.

Albert Carvalho

A versatile writer, director of Konkani tiatr, ‘Nitik Sampoddlo’, ‘Sounsaracho Mhojer Visvas Nam’ and ‘Hospital’ are some of his popular tiatrs. He worked with the stalwarts of Konkani tiatr-stage like late Remmie Colaco, M Boyer, Jacint Vaz, etc.

Sebastiao de Melo (Mel)

Sebastiao Maria de Melo, popularly known as Mel started taking drama contracts and organised shows of most of the big time directors like C Alvares, Prem Kumar, Alfred Rose, M Boyer, Wilmix, Jacint Vaz, Remmie Colaco etc.

Zeferino Silveira

Zeferino Siveira was a writer, director, composer and an actor par excellence who essayed female roles with equal ease. He has written and directed number of tiatrs like ‘Sirvidor’, ‘Ghovagelem Ghor’, ‘Rogtacho Fors’, ‘Amchea Bapa’ to name a few. The state government bestowed upon him Kala Gaurav Puroskar for his outstanding contribution to tiatr.

Daniel Salvador Lemos

Daniel Salvador Lemos popularly known as S Lemos first stepped on the tiatr stage in ‘Mhojem Ghor Futpath’ at the age of 13. Thereafter he performed in the tiatrs of most of the well-known directors. A versatile singer he has to his credit Konkani Audio Cassettes and CD’s (Vol I to 18). He also directed a tiatr named ‘Bebdo’.

