TAG to present Young Achievers Award

NT BUZZ

Every year on November 16, Tiatr Academy of Goa celebrates the birth anniversary of late Regina Fernandes, the first lady of the tiatr stage. On this occasion, TAG also presents the Young Achievers Awards.

This year the awards will be presented to Milagres Esvin Carneiro and Antonet De Sousa at a function on November 16, 3.30 p.m. at the Conference Hall of Institute Menezes Braganza Hall, Panaji which will be followed by a Konkani musical show by Tony De Ribandar and his troupe.

Antonio Caetano Fernandes (Tony) will be the chief guest and present the awards while tiatr artist, Rosy Alvares will be the guest of honour on the occasion.